Tough Love: My Friend Thinks Jews Worship Satan

‘I shared my concerns,’ writes a 27-year-old woman. ‘She told me the only reason I took that position is because my husband is Jewish.’ Our advice columnist weighs in.

Dear Abigail,

When does one let politics dictate the end of a friendship?

A few months ago, one of my best girlfriends began posting things on social media related to Israel, Palestine, Erika Kirk, and much more. Much of this was content from figures such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, among others. There have also been posts alluding to 9/11 being an inside job done by Bush and Israel.

I believe that people shouldn’t let politics end friendships, since, as we all know, it’s a far too common phenomenon happening in our country, especially in my age bracket. I have friends that I disagree with politically, and largely, we don’t talk about it. If we do, we walk away respecting one another nonetheless.

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Abigail Shrier is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the New York Times bestselling author of Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up.