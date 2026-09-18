Tough Love: My Brother’s Love Life Is Going Nowhere

‘As he approaches 30, I’m worried he might be running out of time,’ writes a loving little sister. Our advice columnist weighs in.

Dear Tough Lovers,

Some of you may know that the idea for this advice column came from a single paragraph, which Abigail wrote last spring. It was in a piece about how young Americans these days are increasingly de-prioritizing the kind of love depicted in (what I think is) the greatest rom-com of all time, “When Harry Met Sally”—and it reads:

“No one tells young people what they most need to hear. You don’t know yourself as well as you might think. Give someone else a chance. By all means, study hard, travel, find a good job, have mimosas with friends. But don’t mistake subplot for storyline. When love arrives, drop whatever you were doing, grab an Uber, take the first flight out. Life is not the backdrop to your career, and love isn’t an accessory. It’s an adventure.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Free Press Paywall

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Abigail Shrier is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the New York Times bestselling author of Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up.