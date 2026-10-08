Tough Love: I Opened My Relationship—and Met Another Guy

Her much older boyfriend is ‘one of the highest-quality men I’ve ever known.’ But a 29-year-old reader met a younger man in Peru who ‘flipped my world upside down.’ Our advice columnist weighs in.

Hi Abigail,

I was in my mid-20s when I started dating a man in his mid-40s. (His name is Simon.) He is one of the highest-quality men I’ve ever known, and we have been together almost five years now. However, one of the consistent challenges in our relationship has been the blended family dynamic: His ex-wife is a very difficult person (I had a restraining order against her for two years), and his child (now 14 and a half) has been a source of many disagreements for us.

Two years ago, I joined the Peace Corps to strengthen my Spanish skills and, to be honest, give Simon and his child (then 12) some much-needed time for one-on-one relationship building. Simon and I agreed to have an open relationship while I was in Peru. Well, tale as old as time, I met a guy in his late 20s (Giovanni) who flipped my world upside down when I was just a few months shy of completing my service. He is the inverse of Simon. Where Simon is steady and reliable, Giovanni is fiery and spontaneous. Where Simon wants peace, Giovanni is ambitious. Simon and I read books on the couch; Giovanni and I dance in the kitchen. Neither one of these is better or worse, just different.

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Abigail Shrier is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the New York Times bestselling author of Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up.