Top Mamdani Official’s Shady Meet with Iran Ambassador Goes Beyond NYC Agenda

The top official in Mayor Mamdani’s Office for International Affairs made plans to meet with Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.

Commissioner Ana María Archila was scheduled to meet with Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, at 2 United Nations Plaza, alongside two other senior officials in the mayor’s Office for International Affairs, on Tuesday morning — this according to screenshots of a calendar invitation reviewed by City Journal and confirmed by a source connected to the international affairs community and another familiar with Achila’s office.

Another official within the State Department also confirmed awareness of the Mamdani administration’s impending engagement.

The meeting between Archila and Iravani was called off after the State Department — which was not informed ahead of time — met with the Mamdani administration to clarify acceptable conduct, according to the State Department official.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Adam Lehodey is an investigative reporter at City Journal, covering governance, economics, and cultural affairs in New York City.