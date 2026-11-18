There is a soft spot in our legal system that allows radical groups to coerce and intimidate law-abiding Americans.

Anyone who has studied the First Amendment knows the phrase “time, place, and manner.” It refers to categories of restrictions on speech that are usually constitutional. Noise ordinances do not violate the First Amendment, even though they limit people’s ability to speak as loudly as they want, wherever and whenever they want.

While you can picket to your heart’s content on a sidewalk, you can’t spill out into a thoroughfare and block traffic. You can put political signs on your lawn, but you can’t vandalize public parks. Your freedom of speech has never included a right to interfere with your neighbors’ legitimate interests: to sleep at night, travel freely, or enjoy clean public spaces.

Yet, particularly in recent years, we’ve seen radical groups use low-level lawbreaking to disrupt legitimate activity under the guise of free speech. Just yesterday in New York City, for instance, demonstrators blocked roads to show their displeasure with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That’s nothing new.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Dispatch

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Tal Fortgang is a legal policy fellow at Manhattan Institute.