Time to Tear Out the Shag Carpeting

The '70s-era religious-clause doctrine is now completely out of date. But many states are clinging to it.

A series of recent Supreme Court decisions, culminating last year in Carson v. Makin, emphasized that government-sponsored religious discrimination, “is odious to our Constitution.” These decisions articulate the Constitutional right of religious organizations to participate fully in public programs that enlist the cooperation of private individuals and organizations to advance the common good. The principle distilled in them—we will call it the “Carson principle,” for short—is as follows: The government may neither exclude organizations from public programs because of their religious character nor limit their participation to secular activities.

As Bruno Manno observed in a recent Law & Liberty essay, Carson leaves important questions unanswered, including, for example, the constitutionality of “regulatory strings” imposed on religious organizations as a condition of participating in public programs. Unfortunately, however, many public officials persist in stumbling over not just the hard questions, but the easy ones as well. In a report issued on December 14, 2023, we documented many instances where the Court’s message about the illegality of religious discrimination in public programs has been neither received nor understood. Despite the clarity of the Supreme Court’s message—that the government cannot refuse to extend otherwise available benefits to organizations, either because they are religious or because they do religious things, many dozens—if not hundreds—of public programs continue to do both.

Our report, which examined statutes and regulations in a dozen states, reveals that violations of the Carson principle pervade public programs. In education, for example: Many PreK programs exclude religious providers or require their programming to be nonreligious. Special-education laws allow for the public placement of disabled children in secular, but not religious, private schools. At least two states permit secular nonprofits or colleges, but not religious ones, to authorize charter schools. Some exclude certain religious colleges or religious classes from “dual-enrollment” programs for high school students, as well as from public scholarship programs; still, others restrict the ban of students participating in college work-study programs from engaging in “sectarian” activities.

Nicole Stelle Garnett is the John P. Murphy Foundation professor of law at University of Notre Dame and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Tim Rosenberger is a legal fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Based on a recent report.

Photo by Douglas Rissing/iStock