Tim Scott Proves Good Cheer Won’t Beat Donald Trump

Christie keeps hammering the former president, while Haley and DeSantis hope his lead somehow fades.

When Sen. Tim Scott announced Sunday that he was quitting the Republican presidential primary race, he declined to endorse any of his rivals and took pains to add that he isn’t fishing for a vice-presidential slot. He wasn’t very convincing.

“The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse,” Mr. Scott said of GOP primary voters. “I ran for president to be president,” he added. “Being vice president has never been on my to-do list for this campaign and it’s certainly not there now.” Don’t believe it.

Mr. Scott’s bid came up short, but in some ways that’s a sign of progress. He ran primarily on his biography, which is that of a black man from humble beginnings who beat the odds and made something of himself. Voters today can appreciate that, as far as it goes, but it doesn’t necessarily qualify you to lead the free world. We’ve already elected a black president twice, and the current vice president is black. Tim Scott apparently needed more than biography and a cheerful disposition to distinguish himself, and voters found him wanting.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images