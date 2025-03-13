Things Worth Remembering: Money Can Ruin Your Life

Like most Americans, I read The Great Gatsby in high school and, as a restless kid growing up in foster care, it deeply resonated with me. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 classic captured the promise at the heart of the American dream: That your origins don’t have to define your future, that no matter who you are or where you started, you can make something of yourself. I understood Jay Gatsby’s desire for self-improvement and self-reinvention, his yearning to transform himself into something grander, to outrun his past and become something more. Something better.

I was born into poverty and grew up in foster homes in Los Angeles and the rural town of Red Bluff, California. I fled as soon as I could at the age of 17, enlisting in the military right after high school, then attending Yale on the GI Bill. I saw education, professional success, and wealth as tickets out—not just from poverty, but from every difficulty. I believed, like many Americans do, that you can self-improve your way into happiness, that enough success or enough money can solve anything.

