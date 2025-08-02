The Wrong Way to Cover Trans Issues

Fearmongering is likely harmful for the very population some writers mean to defend.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s law prohibiting minors from accessing medical transition procedures, Time called the decision a “major blow to transgender rights.” The Advocate asserted that the ruling is “devastating to trans youth and their families” who will now need to travel across state lines to access “needed care, which is often lifesaving.” The Advocate went on to quote California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who declared: “Across the nation, we’ve seen a rise in hate-fueled violence and intimidation against our LGBTQ+ community, and laws such as Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1 only serve to exacerbate these conditions by blatantly discriminating against transgender youth and denying them access to critical lifesaving care.”

While progressive media often speculate about the impact of “anti-trans” laws and regulations on the mental health of “trans kids,” they often fail to consider how their grim and fatalistic messaging might impact the same youth. And they should, especially when considering that trans-identified youth are often psychologically vulnerable and suffer from mental health disorders at elevated rates. Indeed, while the media often attributes psychological distress to “anti-trans” policies themselves, what if that media’s sensationalist rhetoric is also a factor in that distress?

