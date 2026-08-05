‘The Time Tax’ Review: A Wrench in the System

A few decades ago, the internet made people optimistic about an end to paperwork. The Government Paperwork Elimination Act of 1998 encouraged a move to online forms, which many hoped would drastically reduce the time required to fill them out.

Yet today government paperwork is an ever-weightier millstone around the public’s neck. The same tools that made filling out forms easier have made politicians and bureaucrats more adept at creating more paperwork.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal

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Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.