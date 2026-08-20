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The Tax Gains from Moving Across State Lines
Comparative tax burden · Tax year 2026
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Americans have been moving from high-tax states to low-tax states for a long time, but the trend has become more acute since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020. The increasing availability of remote work allowed many workers to move elsewhere and keep their jobs, and many companies also chose to relocate or reduce office occupancy. In addition, Americans are increasingly self-sorting according to political preferences. Most coverage of this trend has focused on the rich and how much they have to gain by moving from high-tax to no-income-tax states. Obviously, multimillionaires can keep more of their income if they move from a high-tax jurisdiction like New York City to Palm Beach, where there is no state or local income tax. My new income tax tool shows that not only the rich, but also low- and middle-income Americans, have a lot to gain from moving across state lines. If Democratic-controlled states do not keep tax rates in line with those in Republican-controlled states, the middle class in those states might begin to flee as fast as the rich.
Take a couple earning $120,000 in New York City. The husband has a decent job paying $100,000, and his wife makes $20,000 working part-time. They have two children still in school. That couple does not benefit from itemizing deductions in their federal tax return, so they take the standard deduction and owe $10,040 in federal income taxes. Since they have two minor children, they will receive a $4,400 child tax credit to offset their tax liability.
Since they both have traditional jobs, their employers will owe $9,180 in Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes, while they will pay the same amount from their salary in payroll taxes, out of an effective compensation cost to their employers of $129,180. Since they live in New York State, they owe $5,186 in state income tax and $581 in payroll taxes for paid family and disability leave (both spouses contribute), but they also benefit from an $800 state child tax credit. Finally, since they live in New York City, they will pay an additional $3,727 in city local income tax.
All in all, out of a compensation cost of $129,180, the couple pays $32,693 in income and payroll taxes, or 25.3% of their income, leaving them with a take-home pay of $96,487. This couple faces an effective 36.3% marginal tax rate.
Would this couple be better off if they moved from New York City’s metropolitan area to the Nashville metropolitan area? Imagine the cost of this move is that the wife loses her $20,000 job and thus their income falls. This is a big hit, but they would pay no state and local taxes, and their federal income tax would also be much lower due to the progressive tax structure. Their federal income tax would be, net of the child tax credit, just $3,240, while their payroll tax liability would fall proportionally. Out of a new employer compensation of $107,650, this couple would pay a total of $18,540 in payroll and income taxes, for a take-home pay of $89,110. But every dollar goes much farther in Nashville than in New York City, as housing and everyday goods and services are cheaper—specifically, 14.48% cheaper. While New York City is 12.6% more expensive than the average U.S. territory, Nashville is 3.7% cheaper. Thus a take-home pay of $96,487 in New York City is equivalent to $85,690, while one of $89,110 in Nashville is equivalent to $92,534. In other words, even with a $20,000 lower nominal income, a married couple with two kids can still increase their real take-home pay by nearly 8% by moving across state lines. If they managed to keep their full income, or the wife later found another job, their real income would actually increase to $109,221—over $23,000 in additional real income, a 27% increase.
Now take the case of a middle-income single worker in Los Angeles, making $60,000 per year. His take-home pay would be $47,961. Say he lives in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, so his price-adjusted take-home pay is lower, at $42,219. If he moves to Orlando in Florida, his take-home pay will rise to $50,390, and adjusted for cost of living it would be $49,694. In other words, his after-tax pay rises by $2,429 per year, or over $200 per month, and his price-adjusted after-tax pay rises by $7,475, or over $600 per month—a nearly 18% increase.
While tax and cost-of-living gains are increasing with income, even the lowest-income earners in the United States can see increases of over 10% by moving across state lines, while the richest can see gains of over 30%.
The moving dividend — what relocation is worth
Metro areas are priced with the BEA 2024 all-items metro Regional Price Parities (national = 100) and taxed under each metro’s primary state (the first state in multi-state metro names); the “New York City (city resident)” entry applies NYC resident taxes. Large multi-state metros offer per-state resident variants (e.g., Philadelphia city vs. PA suburbs vs. NJ vs. DE), and big-city entries carry their actual resident local income tax rates; other metros use statewide-average local rates.
The map shades every place by the % change in real (cost-of-living-adjusted) after-tax income from leaving the selected origin at the same salary — aqua = gain, red = loss. In Metro areas mode each dot is one of 384 metropolitan areas at its exact location (BEA metro prices, primary-state taxes); in States mode the state choropleth returns. Click any dot or state to set it as the destination.
Where the money goes
All 52 jurisdictions
|Jurisdiction
|Avg
|Effective marginal tax rate
|Fed. income
|Payroll
|State
|Local
|After-tax
|After-tax (PPP)
Compare jurisdictions
Average and marginal tax rates by jurisdiction
All 52 jurisdictions ranked by their net average tax rate at the selected income and household. The blue line is the average rate; the red line is the effective marginal rate on the next $1,000 of compensation. Click a column to pin that jurisdiction across the tool.
Effective marginal rate = tax on the next $1,000 of compensation; average rate = total tax ÷ total compensation. The dashed line marks the wage currently in view. Click any state on the map to update this chart.
Methodology, assumptions & sources
This tool models the combined tax on labor compensation for a household in each U.S. state and the District of Columbia, for tax year 2026. Every rate is expressed against total compensation = cash wage + the employer’s share of payroll tax.
How a rate is built
For a cash wage
W the engine computes, for the selected household:
- Federal income tax on
W − standard deductionthrough the 2026 brackets, then nets the Child Tax Credit (non-refundable + refundable ACTC) and the Earned Income Tax Credit.
- State income tax through each state’s 2026 brackets, after that state’s standard deduction, personal exemption and dependent exemptions/credits, netting the state EITC and (where modeled) a state child credit.
- Payroll tax, both halves: Social Security 6.2%+6.2% up to the $184,500 wage base, Medicare 1.45%+1.45% uncapped, plus the employee 0.9% Additional Medicare above $200k/$250k. For married couples the household wage is split ⅔ / ⅓ between two earners, so Social Security is applied per earner (each capped separately)—two earners can therefore owe more SS than one at high wages.
- State payroll tax (employee share): state disability insurance, paid family/medical-leave premiums, and—where they exist—employee unemployment contributions, each applied up to that program’s 2026 wage cap. Only the worker’s own deduction is counted, not the employer share.
Total compensation is
C = W + employer payroll. The average rate is total tax ÷
C; it goes negative where refundable credits exceed tax owed. The marginal rate is the
change in total tax over the change in
C across the next $1,000 of wage — so it spikes inside
EITC/CTC phase-out bands and dips (even below zero) inside the EITC phase-in.
Fixed assumptions
- Federal deduction is the larger of the standard deduction ($16,100 single / $32,200 MFJ / $24,150 HoH) and itemized state-and-local income tax (SALT) capped at $40,000. A filer switches to itemizing once deductible SALT exceeds the standard deduction; the OBBBA 35% itemized-deduction limitation is applied (it only bites above ~$640k of taxable income, so it never binds in the $0–500k range shown). State filers take the state standard deduction.
Sources
Federal brackets, standard deduction, CTC, EITC: IRS Rev. Proc. 2025-32, via Tax Foundation, “2026 Tax Brackets.” · Social Security wage base $184,500: SSA, 2026 COLA fact sheet. · State brackets, standard deductions, personal/dependent exemptions: Tax Foundation, “State Individual Income Tax Rates and Brackets, 2026” (as of Jan 1, 2026). · State EITC match rates: Tax Policy Center / state statutes (modeled). · SALT cap ($40,000) and the 35% itemized-deduction limitation: One Big Beautiful Bill Act (2025). · Average local income tax rates (% of AGI): Tax Foundation, Facts & Figures bracket-table footnote (IRS / Census data). · NYC resident brackets 3.078–3.876%: NY State Dept. of Taxation & Finance.
Note: Claude Fable 5 was used to produce the tool.