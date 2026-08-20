The Tax Gains from Moving Across State Lines

Americans have been moving from high-tax states to low-tax states for a long time, but the trend has become more acute since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020. The increasing availability of remote work allowed many workers to move elsewhere and keep their jobs, and many companies also chose to relocate or reduce office occupancy. In addition, Americans are increasingly self-sorting according to political preferences. Most coverage of this trend has focused on the rich and how much they have to gain by moving from high-tax to no-income-tax states. Obviously, multimillionaires can keep more of their income if they move from a high-tax jurisdiction like New York City to Palm Beach, where there is no state or local income tax. My new income tax tool shows that not only the rich, but also low- and middle-income Americans, have a lot to gain from moving across state lines. If Democratic-controlled states do not keep tax rates in line with those in Republican-controlled states, the middle class in those states might begin to flee as fast as the rich.

Take a couple earning $120,000 in New York City. The husband has a decent job paying $100,000, and his wife makes $20,000 working part-time. They have two children still in school. That couple does not benefit from itemizing deductions in their federal tax return, so they take the standard deduction and owe $10,040 in federal income taxes. Since they have two minor children, they will receive a $4,400 child tax credit to offset their tax liability.

Since they both have traditional jobs, their employers will owe $9,180 in Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes, while they will pay the same amount from their salary in payroll taxes, out of an effective compensation cost to their employers of $129,180. Since they live in New York State, they owe $5,186 in state income tax and $581 in payroll taxes for paid family and disability leave (both spouses contribute), but they also benefit from an $800 state child tax credit. Finally, since they live in New York City, they will pay an additional $3,727 in city local income tax.

All in all, out of a compensation cost of $129,180, the couple pays $32,693 in income and payroll taxes, or 25.3% of their income, leaving them with a take-home pay of $96,487. This couple faces an effective 36.3% marginal tax rate.