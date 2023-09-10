The Rowdy Us Open Encapsulates Everything That’s Wrong with New York City

What could be more civilized than a world-class Grand Slam tennis tournament, an opportunity for New York City to show its best, most competent and sophisticated face to players, tourists and viewers from around the world?

Nope: This year’s US Open, which ended Sunday, encapsulated everything that has gone wrong with New York in the past four years, from disgust to disorder to disruption.

First, the pot smoke.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Anadolu Agency/Getty Images