The Return of the NYC Homeless Encampment

Good morning:

Last week, mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani pledged he will put a stop to clearing homeless encampments in New York City, a signature initiative of the Adams administration. “If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need,” said Mamdani, “then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success.” But NYC has plenty of shelter for the homeless. They simply won’t use it.

In the New York Post, MI’s director of research Judge Glock warns that a major reason the homeless refuse shelter services is because shelters typically have rules against alcohol and drug use. Given that surveys show the unsheltered homeless struggle with substance abuse at a far higher rate than the sheltered homeless, encampments that are left undisturbed and allowed to spread will lead to increased crime and disorder in the community. It also leaves the unsheltered homeless more vulnerable.

Local New Yorkers consistently voice their opposition to homeless encampments, making tens of thousands of 311 complaints about them a year, writes senior fellow Stephen Eide in City Journal. Other progressive politicians, like former mayor Bill De Blasio, realized that “when left-wing politicians keep the lid on crime and quality of life, the public will give them a freer hand with much of the rest of their agenda.”

There are openings for Mamdani to improve the quality of life of New Yorkers that will not betray his progressive bona fides, especially in housing. In a new issue brief, senior fellow Eric Kober suggests pragmatic land-use, economic development, and housing policies that Mamdani could plausibly adopt without alienating his base. These include eliminating off-street parking mandates, lifting outdated zoning restrictions blocking supermarkets, and restoring outdoor dining.

At least one marker of quality of life seems to have taken a positive turn: the rate of mass murder is at a nearly two-decade low. In UnHerd, fellow Robert VerBruggen breaks down the possible reasons for the decline, including a post-pandemic rebound in active policing and a cooling after the 2020 George Floyd riots. At the same time, there have recently been multiple assassination attempts on President Trump, as well as the murders of Charlie Kirk in Utah and health insurance executive Brian Thompson in New York City. A year of improvement is a welcome relief, but it is not a “great crime decline” that the country desperately needs.

Meanwhile, the killing of a member of the West Virginia National Guard in Washington, D.C., allegedly by an Afghan national admitted under a Biden-era resettlement program, understandably has the Trump administration focused on blanket immigration bans. In City Journal, cities policy analyst Santiago Vidal Calvo has a different suggestion: the administration should tighten the immigration channels that are high-risk and low-reward, while retaining skilled workers that the American economy can use.

Finally, vice president of external affairs Jesse Arm appears in a new video breaking down the findings of his new poll into the coalitions making up the Trump-era Republican Party.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director