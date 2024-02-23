The Remedy for Antisemitism Is Gratitude for Liberalism

National media returned to a familiar storyline this past weekend, as two Harvard student organizations (the Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee and the African and African American Resistance Organization) and Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine apologized for promoting what it admits was anti-Semitic imagery. In an Instagram post linking the Palestinian cause to American race politics, the groups included a 1960s-vintage image of hand stamped with a Star of David and a dollar sign holding nooses around the necks of Egyptian ruler Gamal Nasser and the boxer Muhammad Ali.

Despite their apology, the groups declined to take responsibility for their misstep or to reflect on why such an image would even accidentally end up on their poster. The incident highlighted once more that an ascendant suite of far-left ideas fixated on identity, power, and liberation led to viciously bigoted results. It is now more widely acknowledged than ever that the left has an anti-semitism problem. But what is often harder to see, especially for my fellow Jews, is that this is not because the left is animated by hatred of Jews, per se, or even of Israel. Instead, anti-semitism is the logical conclusion of contemporary leftism’s opposition to modernity, liberalism, and capitalism.

Tal Fortgang is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a fellow at SAPIR: Ideas for a Thriving Jewish Future.

Photo by Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images