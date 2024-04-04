The Reckoning over Puberty Blockers Has Arrived

Across the United States, thousands of parents have consented to having their children’s puberty stopped with a class of drugs called gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists. Known colloquially as “puberty blockers,” these drugs overstimulate the pituitary gland to the point of preventing it from sending signals to the ovaries or testes to start producing the hormones responsible for puberty.

Parents who have consented to these drugs for their children love their kids dearly, but they’ve consented under entirely false pretenses. The doctors who’ve advised them say that puberty blockers are known to improve mental health — that they are even life-saving — and that they are fully reversible and just give kids “time to think.” None of this is true.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Hill

______________________

Leor Sapir is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images