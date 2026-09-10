The Lindsay Clancy Case Illustrates How ‘Decriminalizing

The case reflects a broader cultural shift toward casting offenders themselves as victims of mental illness or trauma.

After seven days of deliberations, a jury in Plymouth, Massachusetts, failed to reach a unanimous verdict in Lindsay Clancy’s trial, leading the judge to declare a mistrial. Clancy admitted strangling her three young children in 2023. Her lawyers argued that postpartum psychosis left her not criminally responsible.

The deadlock came at the end of a five-week trial that had divided the public over the degree to which mental illness should mitigate responsibility for a crime. Hundreds of women rallied for Clancy outside the courthouse, but her support base online was far larger. Clancy-related communities on social-media platforms number in the tens of thousands. Pro-Clancy posts, often portraying her as a victim of a failed mental-health system, have drawn tens of thousands of upvotes. Others see that sympathy as badly misplaced, given that her actions left three children dead.

The controversy reflects a broader cultural shift toward casting offenders themselves as victims of mental illness or trauma. Progressive reformers argue that courts should divert offenders with mental-health conditions into treatment instead of jail or prison. Over the past decade, the growing popularity of this approach has reshaped the mental-health system.

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Christina Buttons is an investigative reporter at the Manhattan Institute. Her work focuses on a range of social issues, including pediatric gender medicine, child welfare policies, youth mental-health treatment, and immigration.