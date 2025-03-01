View all Articles
Health Gender Debrief Newsletter, Gender Ideology
March 1st, 2025 Newsletter

The Legal Future of Gender Affirmation

Table of Contents
Donate

Are you interested in supporting the Manhattan Institute’s public-interest research and journalism? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and its scholars’ work are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Further Reading

More Health publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More