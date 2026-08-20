The Housing Divergence: Why Texas Builds and California Stalls

Texas and California are similar in many ways. They were the two largest states to emerge from the Mexican American War. They were both, at least temporarily, their own countries before being incorporated into the United States. At different times, they have both been symbols of a peculiarly American way of life, in a manner that could not be said of any other state in the Union. Yet the two states have in recent years become symbols of the fundamental divide inside America itself. California is the quintessential high-tax, high-regulation, socially liberal blue state; Texas is a quintessential low-tax, low-regulation, law-and-order red state.

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Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.