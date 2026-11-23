ABSTRACT

Despite the oft-stated claim that inflation is the result of “too much money chasing too few goods,” most contemporary research attributes changes in inflation and output not to changes in money or goods, but to changes in financial markets that influence lending, borrowing, and investment behavior. This paper shows how most macroeconomists abandoned the so-called “direct” monetary transmission mechanism for a focus on financial markets, with only a short period of revival that coincided with the monetarist movement. This paper also shows that disagreement about the importance of the direct channel explains many monetary debates.

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Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.