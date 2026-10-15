The Dangerous Consequences Of ‘Concept Creep’ In Dating

When "bad sex" becomes a crime.

The sexual-assault allegations against seven fraternity members at Cornell University have revived a decades-old debate about whether college campuses face a rape crisis. A former Cornell student, identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe, says the men sexually assaulted her during a night of heavy drinking and drug use in 2024.

Though the allegations remain contested, journalists, activists, and Democratic politicians have already treated them as fact, citing the case as evidence of a larger problem at American colleges and universities. Vox says that there is “[a] crisis that goes far beyond Cornell.” The Atlantic asks whether college is becoming less safe for women. The Guardian declares that we live in a “rape-prone society.” Tens of thousands of women on TikTok have posted #IAmJaneDoe in solidarity with the Cornell accuser, drawing comparisons to the #MeToo movement. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is using the case to push for changing state law, arguing for closing the “voluntary intoxication loophole,” and has appointed Attorney General Letitia James to reinvestigate the allegations.

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Christina Buttons is an investigative reporter at the Manhattan Institute. Her work focuses on a range of social issues, including pediatric gender medicine, child welfare policies, youth mental-health treatment, and immigration. This piece originally appeared in City Journal.