The Dangerous Business Of The $30,000 Victim Visa Fraud

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The U visa immigration pathway created a pervasive incentive to invent victimhood.

In July of 2023, a gunman entered a Chicago store and demanded money. The store was full of victims, and the clerk complied to get the robber out quickly.

And for a second, everything was going according to plan. But the gunman’s weapon accidentally shot the clerk in the abdomen.

The scheme’s organizer, Parth Nayi, received two years in federal prison. But when federal investigators reviewed this case, they found out that this wasn’t your ordinary armed robbery.

It was a staged event.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.