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Commentary By Santiago Vidal Calvo

The Dangerous Business Of The $30,000 Victim Visa Fraud

Governance, Public Safety Immigration, Policing

Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images

Daily Wire October 29th, 2026
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The U visa immigration pathway created a pervasive incentive to invent victimhood.

In July of 2023, a gunman entered a Chicago store and demanded money. The store was full of victims, and the clerk complied to get the robber out quickly.

And for a second, everything was going according to plan. But the gunman’s weapon accidentally shot the clerk in the abdomen.

The scheme’s organizer, Parth Nayi, received two years in federal prison. But when federal investigators reviewed this case, they found out that this wasn’t your ordinary armed robbery.

It was a staged event.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

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