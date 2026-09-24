The Case for Flock Cameras

Good morning:

Across the country, American cities have abandoned the use of Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs)—a popular policing technology that uses cameras and software to identify cars by their license plates—as a result of recent blow black against the tool. Calls for an outright ban gained traction online, and the cameras have been vandalized and destroyed on city streets.

But, as MI fellows Charles Fain Lehman and Rafael Mangual point out in their new report, ALPRs are not a new technology. The technology itself dates to the 1970s and American police departments started to deploy them at significant levels in the early 2000s. They argue that the case for ALPRs in policing is straightforward: In a mobile society, a significant share of crimes involve vehicles and the cameras supplant human police officers with reliable and impartial information.

The report addresses critics’ appeals to Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. It describes the relevant privacy-related court cases. There is certainly, thankfully, not a blank check for government to surveil citizens in public, but courts have repeatedly rejected the argument that the deployment of ALPR networks, or the accessing of those networks for investigative purposes, violates the Fourth Amendment.

Policymakers should be aware of sensible regulations on ALPRs, however. To that end, the report includes original model legislation to help lawmakers address citizens’ concerns about the technology, while also protecting the technology’s crime-solving advantages.

The report and model legislation build on the popular writings Lehman and Mangual have published on ALPRs. Both scholars have repeatedly urged cities to sensibly weigh the costs and benefits of this policing technology, rather than rush to ban it.

Relatedly, economic policy fellow Dario Marino writes in City Journal about the case for a left-right pro-ALPR political consensus. Just as liberals and conservatives have their separate concerns, they also have reasons for supporting the technology.

Elsewhere in this newsletter, fellows Jennifer Weber and Allison Schrager take on political developments in artificial intelligence. Weber’s column in the New York Post criticizes the decision of lawmakers in New York City and Los Angeles to insulate public school children from AI. She does not support unregulated access to AI, but favors a smarter approach that gradually introduces it to children at an appropriate age and teaches students how to use it judiciously—and only after basic mathematics and reading skills are learned.

In Bloomberg, Schrager writes that the stock market has made the U.S. rich and prosperous. But now that 60% of Americans own stock, it is important to remind market participants that investing involves risk. AI is likely to help Americans become more productive; many retirement accounts are banking on that expectation as well. Schrager weighs in on what she thinks the connection between AI and the stock market means for the future of AI policy.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director