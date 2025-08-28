The Broken Chain of Trust in Pediatric Gender Medicine

New videos show that the American Medical Association president does not understand evidence-based medicine and defers to untrustworthy colleagues.

The American Medical Association (AMA) is the largest and most powerful doctors’ organization in the United States. It has also consistently supported pediatric medical transition, or “gender-affirming care,” which includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries administered to minors. The AMA has passed a resolution promising to protect these procedures, joined an amicus brief in a lawsuit challenging a state age-restriction law, and written a letter urging state governors to veto similar legislation.

The AMA has done all this despite the findings from systematic reviews—the gold standard of evidence-based medicine (EBM)—of weak evidence for these treatments’ mental health benefits, and despite the corresponding health risks. In 2021, AMA board member Michael Suk publicly called pediatric transition “medically-necessary, evidence-based care.” He did so after health authorities in several European countries, including progressive Sweden and Finland, had already begun to change course and prioritize psychotherapy for pediatric gender dysphoria cases.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Daily Wire

______________________

Leor Sapir is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Erin Friday is an attorney and a leader at Our Duty USA.

Photo by Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images