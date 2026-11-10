The Blue Tsunami Threatens to Drown Originalism

Going forward, the path of advancing the conservative legal movement requires a political reorientation.

President Donald Trump’s surprise 2016 election saved Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and perhaps the Supreme Court. Over the ensuing decade, Trump appointed scores of originalist judges at all levels of the judiciary and led a political movement that supported originalist state court judges and attorneys general. But that movement came to a screeching halt with the 2026 midterm election. Indeed, the blue tsunami, largely a referendum on Trump, threatens to drown originalism. In deep red states, conservative judges were washed off the bench. Also swept from office were conservative governors who appoint judges and attorneys general who litigate in those courts. Given the large Democratic Senate majority and for 2028 and 2030, a Republican Senate with the votes to confirm originalist judges may not return until 2033 at the earliest. An entire generation of talent will be wasted. A necessary condition for a successful legal movement is a successful political party. Legal conservatives need to carefully reconsider the political circumstances best suited to defend the Constitution.

The conservative legal movement has always existed in conjunction and disjunction with the broader conservative political movement. Certain long-term projects concerning the separation of powers and individual rights endure regardless of who is in office, but legal disputes arise with the exigencies of the day.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Civitas Outlook

______________________

Josh Blackman is an adjunct fellow at Manhattan Institute.