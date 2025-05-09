The Bigger Apple: Unions In Disarray, Cuomo Hedging

From historic oyster carts to today’s halal stands and gourmet food trucks, street vending has always been part of New York's success stories. And it has always frustrated the city’s administrations that have to deal with complaints from residents, businesses, and vendors about how crowded, smelly, or unfair the business is.

About 20,000 street vendors operate across the city, and over 96% are immigrants. Despite their significant presence, the city maintains a strict cap of just 2,800 food-vending permits, unchanged since 1983, despite a waiting list of 10,000 that stopped receiving applications a decade ago. This artificial scarcity has created a black market where permits are leased annually for $15,000–$25,000, far exceeding the official fee of $200 every two years.

This week, the City Council considered Intro 431, proposed by Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez. This measure would increase the number of legal vending permits by 445 annually, potentially eliminating the cap within five years, in yet another attempt to regulate the informal market.

While expanding permits could alleviate the black-market leasing and fines for illegal vending, critics warn that eliminating caps could revive historical concerns about overcrowded sidewalks and related tensions. It is also uncertain how many vendors would pursue legal permits if available, given the associated tax obligations and their legal status — operating legally is costly.

Historically, the city's regulatory efforts have consistently fallen short. The caps on licenses did not work, but offered enforcement opportunities to keep a semblance of order. In the 1990s, Mayor Giuliani’s administration made some streets and districts off-limits to vendors, with limited success. But stricter enforcement came with claims of harassment.

Attempts at dealing with the other negative externalities of street vending have not fared much better. The restaurant-style health grades introduced in 2019 apply only to the roughly 10% of vendors who hold permits. A promising 2015 pilot program introducing environmentally friendly carts was ahead of its time, another pilot is currently testing lithium batteries to replace the notoriously polluting gasoline and propane generators.

A balanced approach—pairing gradual permit increases with the adoption of cleaner technologies, transparent health, and unambiguous location regulations with dedicated enforcement—could preserve street vending as a vibrant urban asset without compromising neighborhood livability. But a legal cart that is illegally parked and does not follow the rules is still a nuisance that someone will inevitably complain about. The city will continue to struggle to balance vending activity with neighborhood quality of life until it starts enforcing reasonable rules fairly.

