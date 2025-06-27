The Bigger Apple: Understanding Mamdani's Win

NEW YORK MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI ON ELECTION NIGHT. (MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO VIA GETTY IMAGES) The Democratic primary was on June 24, and — it looks like we could have a socialist mayor. We need to talk about that. Thanks for reading! — Liena Zagare The Democrats have spoken: Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old socialist Assemblymember from Queens, will be their nominee in November’s mayoral election—a result made clear when former governor Andrew Cuomo conceded on election night. City Comptroller Brad Lander, emerging from the party’s progressive technocrat wing, was the only other significant candidate left, his base overlaps and his mutual endorsement with Mamdani ensures an easy majority for the frontrunner once ranked-choice calculations are complete. Despite the ranked-choice system, voters perceived this as essentially a two-candidate contest, making it a relatively conventional primary. Mamdani’s decisive victory though came as a surprise to everyone, including the candidate, prompting a flood of immediate commentary and analysis. But it's still early: predictions and conclusions should be cautious. Mamdani's primary win is a reflection of the city we live in, how a share of Democratic primary voters feel, and a reminder that there is much work to be done to make it better. The general election is on November 4. One thing, however, is universally agreed upon: Mamdani ran an exceptional grassroots campaign. Cuomo campaigned as he governed—from a distance. Mamdani knocked on doors. It mattered. And on that note, here are some reflections from my insightful colleagues. How Did Mamdani Win This week was record-breaking hot. Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images "Before declaring the dawning of a new socialist era, consider just how unusual this election was," Nicole Gelinas cautions in the City Journal. Zohran Mamdani's decisive win over Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary has startled the city's establishment, seemingly signaling a shift toward progressive policies focused on affordability and social benefits. However, Mamdani's victory appears to be driven less by ideological transformation than by effective grassroots mobilization, a simple and clear campaign message—such as rent freezes, free transit, and universal childcare—and practical factors like intense Election Day heat that suppressed turnout among Cuomo's older, moderate base. Cuomo, a flawed candidate with weak grassroots appeal, failed to engage voters effectively or articulate a compelling alternative, Gelinas writes. Mamdani's success thus reflects not an embrace of radical socialism but rather traditional electoral strengths: enthusiasm, clear communication, and superior campaign organization, setting the stage for a definitive ideological showdown in November. (Full story) How Mamdani Says He Won "[A]ny narrative that this victory occurred by accident is false," Mamdani's campaign manager, Elle Bisgaard-Church, emailed yesterday. "This win was the result of a campaign that sought to reach New Yorkers in every corner of the city by deploying an unprecedented communications, field, and political program. This is how Zohran won." Whether—and what—his opponents learn from it remains to be seen: Mamdani's talent as a communicator, his authenticity, discipline, and clarity may be hard to replicate. According to the email, Mamdani built the massive grassroots campaign outward from the progressive areas of Astoria, Greenpoint, and Williamsburg, eventually expanding its reach into working-class neighborhoods, including some of those that had swung for Trump in the last election. The message of affordability was simple, clear, and consistent, and it resonated with the Democratic primary voters. Communication was authentic, engaging, and sharable at every level, especially when compared to his main opponent, who ran a more traditional campaign. The over 50,000 volunteers who knocked on 1.5 million doors and made more than 2 million phone calls activated Mamdani voters and helped raise money from over 20,000 small-dollar donors quickly, many of them volunteers themselves. Mamdani and his army of volunteers were omnipresent. They met people where they were. No one else came close. Making Sense of Mamdani The sun sets on the Brooklyn Tower on May 7, 2025. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) "If you want to find someone in a revolutionary mood, look to the recent college grad with massive student loans and no solid job prospects," Reihan Salam writes in the Free Press. Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City's Democratic primary signals a shift toward progressive populism, driven by younger voters eager for change. His campaign leveraged social media platforms like TikTok, sparking a grassroots movement appealing strongly to middle-class professionals facing economic insecurity in gentrifying neighborhoods. Mamdani's bold proposals—including rent freezes, fare-free transit, and universal childcare funded by taxing the wealthy—attracted voters seeking alternatives to traditional politics. His rise highlights broader societal dynamics, notably "elite overproduction," defined by complexity scientist Peter Turchin as the destabilizing oversupply of highly educated individuals competing for limited elite opportunities. As the general election approaches, moderates like Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams must adjust their strategies to address these voter anxieties directly. Successfully navigating these shifting dynamics will be essential for candidates aiming for broad support in New York City's diverse electorate. (Full story) Data Point There's No Hope for the Center-Right in New York's Mayoral Race “Reformers’ failure to gain traction can be explained, in part, by the political bases of Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo,” Eric Kober writes in the City Journal, noting how center-right arguments about high taxes, spending, and heavy regulations failed to resonate in the Democratic primary. Andrew Cuomo appealed mostly to union and government workers satisfied with current policies, while Zohran Mamdani attracted younger voters burdened by high rents and student debt who favor expanded public services. Neither candidate meaningfully addressed fiscally conservative reforms, underscoring the persistent difficulty of advancing center-right policies in New York City: center-right reforms tend to follow crises, not precede them. (Full story)