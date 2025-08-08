The Bigger Apple: Social Media Mayor

Public life in New York has always centered on who gets to set the terms of debate—and how that power is wielded. In past decades, the city’s narrative was shaped by the mayor behind the podium and the headline in every tabloid. But today, the conversation is everywhere and nowhere: city government, campaign, and opposition all flow through private social feeds, leaving no corner untouched and no reality uncontested.

Eric Adams, the incumbent, embodies the official advantages of City Hall in the digital age. His “Coffee Talks,” daily Instagram updates, and emergency threads blend city business with his personal brand, maintaining an image of hands-on leadership. But as official communication and campaign messaging merge, Adams’s increasingly curated feeds invite skepticism: are residents getting transparent updates on public safety and budgets, or filtered, image-driven messaging tuned for the re-election cycle? And is anyone tuning in?

Zohran Mamdani, meanwhile, has built his candidacy on the logic of the platforms themselves. His reach is measured not in press conferences, but in multilingual explainers on Instagram and TikTok. Mamdani’s strategy signals a politics striving for inclusion, giving space to communities and languages that the City Hall overlooked. But the flip side is profound civic fragmentation: communities receive wildly different messages depending on what they follow, and public scrutiny is easily segmented or bypassed altogether.

Andrew Cuomo is trying to remake himself as an influencer after his old-school campaign of mass media and networked connections failed. He was trying to revive a world where narrative was shaped with a phone call to a newsroom or a rallying cry on the evening news. But the architecture of influence in 2025 is horizontal, not vertical; Cuomo must now compete in a landscape where virality can edge out gravitas.

One thing that’s clear: The next mayor will have to be an influencer too. (For more on that, read about San Francisco’s Daniel Lurie below.) But while he tries to dominate the narrative, the next mayor will also have to piece the city back together—restoring transparency, drawing a bright line between service and self-interest, and making sure public trust depends on facts and access, not follower counts.