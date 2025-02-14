The Bigger Apple Newsletter - Feb 14, 2025

Eric Kober retired in 2017 as director of housing, economic and infrastructure planning at the New York City Department of City Planning. He is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and we talked earlier this week.
Can New York ever fully accommodate everyone who wants to be here?
It can and should accommodate more. Just as my grandparents arrived as penniless immigrants and found opportunity, the same should be true today. Our overregulated and undersupplied housing stock still works for the well-off. The people who want to come and can't come at this point are the less privileged – I would like to make space for them.
The housing crisis is long-standing. But that doesn't mean there isn't a solution. There are lots of other places around the country that don't have this kind of crisis. It just means that the politics have been intractable.
Mayor Adams asked this week to judge him on his record. How much do you think he's accomplished when it comes to housing?
He's taken steps with the City of Yes that meaningfully ameliorate the crisis, but don't solve it by any means. The city needs to be much more aggressive in terms of removing obstacles to private investment.
Adams has shown that the situation is not hopeless, and that the political system can unite enough to make progress. But in four years, he hasn't yet placed the city on a path to affordable and abundant housing by any stretch of the imagination. He had an opportunity to do a lot more than he's done.
If I compare him to Bill de Blasio, his record is notably better. But if I compare him to other mayors I've worked under, that's not really the case.
How do you see the mayoral candidates based on their proposed housing policies?
The next mayor needs to be far more aggressive, both at the city level, in terms of levers that are under the city's control, particularly zoning, and in terms of seeking relief at the state level from the panoply of state laws that guarantee a continued dire housing shortage. Mayors have power if they use it.
We have one candidate [Zohran Mamdani] who has staked out a socialist position, which is that the government should build a great deal of housing with public money, essentially a second public housing system and solve the housing crisis that way. The other candidates, they're liberals, and generally see a large role for government in terms of addressing the city's housing crisis but they recognize a range of roles for the private sector.
Zellnor Myrie believes that the private sector has a significant role to play in solving this crisis and that the government needs to remove roadblocks to private sector investment in housing. Scott Stringer is not far from Mamdani. Other candidates – Brad Lander, Jessica Ramos – are in the middle.
Voters should focus on how realistic their positions are. The more they envision removing roadblocks to private investment, I think, the more realistic they are about actually making a dent in the city's housing supply crisis.
What would be your advice to the mayoral candidates if they wanted to get the city out of this crisis?
They should recognize that it's not going to be done with public money alone, and that the city and state need to consider how their hostility to private investment feeds into the continuation of the housing crisis. That's it.