The Bigger Apple Newsletter - Feb 14, 2025

The Adams Mess OK, I am going to resist the temptation to spend this whole newsletter on New York's political crisis, which kicked into high gear this week when President Trump's Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors to drop charges against Mayor Adams — at least for now — in order to push him to help with the federal crackdown on illegal immigration. "I also understand that many New Yorkers are still questioning my character," Adams said, "And I know that I must continue to regain your trust." And that pretty much resolved the situation. Just kidding! By Thursday, the White House was still struggling to even find a prosecutor who would follow orders to let Adams off. In a scathing letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Danielle Sassoon, the Republican acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, cited her mentor Antonin Scalia and refused to drop the charges after a “rushed and superficial process.” She rejected the idea that Adams should be let off "because he occupies an important public position and can use that position to assist in the Administration’s policy priorities" — a deal that "violates commonsense beliefs in the equal administration of justice." Then Sassoon, a Republican, resigned.



Now, Governor Kathy Hochul is facing growing pressure from Democrats to remove the mayor. If she does, it would trigger a special election on the first Tuesday that falls after 80 days — and speed up former Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision, now expected by early March, about whether he'll enter the race for mayor. Here at the Bigger Apple, though, our thoughts are turning to Adams' legacy. And while corruption allegations will hang over him the way they still hang over the Jazz Age mayor, Gentleman Jimmy Walker, he will also be judged in large part for his serious efforts to fix one of the city's most pressing crises, housing. On the Campaign Trail "We won't be safe until Gov. Hochul uses her power to remove Eric Adams from office. We like puppets on Sesame Street, not City Hall." -- Jessica Ramos "Eric Adams' Corruption has become a danger to all New Yorkers. Governor Hochul should remove him from office immediately. -- Zohran Mamdani "In 30 years of federal criminal practice, I have NEVER seen anything like this. It could mean that Bove knew Adams’ counsel was making an illicit offer and he wanted to quarantine the evidence. Whatever his motives, I am flabbergasted by the act. Hold on to your hats, people. More shoes will be dropping in this story. It’s going to get worse." -- Jim Walden on X reacting to the resignation of the US Attorney for the Southern District, Danielle Sassoon. Meanwhile Comptroller Brad Lander is trying to get the $80 million back from the feds. FEMA took back the money Congress had appropriated to help fund the migrant crisis. Issue of the Week: Housing Willets Point, Queens. Photo Credits: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Last week's MI poll showed that the cost of housing was a top concern for 29% of the city's voters, second only to public safety. With millions of New Yorkers paying more than a third of their income for housing before they even get to utilities (Gov. Hochul has been talking about rate hikes all week), it is almost surprising that the number is not higher. New York has been losing residents to the more affordable neighboring states and to the Sun Belt, and losing power in Washington as the result. City Hall needs to make it affordable to live here, which among other things like childcare and public transit, means the city needs to build way, way more housing, and do it fast. "The future of the city and state until 2040, the next census opportunity, will likely be locked in in less than six months,” Daniel Golliher wrote in Maximum New York last month. "The 2025 New York City elections are the last chance the city will have before 2030 to pick a mayor and city council members who can reverse our projected loss of people and power." Part of the reason we are in this crisis is that following the Great Recession, the city's housing market did not keep up with the significant job growth to an impressive degree: the city added 362,900 more jobs than housing units between 2001 and 2018. Northern New Jersey meanwhile kept building more than two homes per job - mostly in the counties directly across the Hudson River from the city. "The statistics indicate that the city’s horrendous housing production was largely a policy choice," Erik Engquist writes in The Real Deal. "The government simply didn’t create the conditions developers needed to meet the rising demand for housing." Adams' "City of Yes" is made some progress in that direction. And the solution to the crisis is also a political one. The next mayor needs a bold agenda and political prowess to carry it out.