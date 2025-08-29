The Bigger Apple: Mamdani's New Labor, Sliwa On The Record

Happy almost Labor Day!

The way we work is changing rapidly, with political and practical implications for cities. As a mayoral candidate who presents himself as speaking for the “working class” continues to rise, it’s a good time to ask: Who is he talking about?

In the age of automated taxis, AI, and the gig economy, an older notion of the proletariat is being reshaped into an amorphous class of workers who feel that they have even less security, ownership, and bargaining power, tied not to stable jobs but to platforms and algorithms that control their livelihoods.

For millennials, this is the defining feature of adulthood. Many were sold a vision of autonomy: freelance media, design gigs, startups, delivery apps, academic flexibility. The “creative class,” as Richard Florida described it two decades ago, would thrive on risk-taking and urban energy. These workers traded stability for what they thought would be freedom.

But the math no longer works, at least in New York. Zohran Mamdani’s voters’ housing costs outstrip their wages. Their student debt is absorbing their disposable income. For many workers, the new platforms provide work without a safety net. And AI now threatens to hollow out the very professions — writing, illustration, coding — that once distinguished this group from the traditional working class. What was once framed as independence increasingly looks like insecurity.

Older voters may hear utopianism in Mamdani’s agenda. His supporters hear realism. When he champions app workers or tenants, he is not speaking to some distant proletariat but to his peers — educated, urban millennials who find themselves renting into middle age, stringing together gigs, and staring down an economic future narrower than their parents’.

The problem with this kind of populism is that describing a problem isn’t the same as fixing it. Cities that ignore the frustrations of this new proletariat will fuel radical politics. But cities that promise the impossible — permanent rent freezes, public groceries — will only deepen disillusionment.

The harder but more durable path is to take the grievances seriously while pursuing reforms that expand opportunity: build more housing so renters can become owners, pilot voluntary portable benefits for gig and freelance workers, expand childcare options and improve transit reliability to stabilize families, and treat AI not as an enemy but as a tool to boost productivity while policing genuine abuses.

— Liena Zagare