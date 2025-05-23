The Bigger Apple: Is Cuomo Inevitable?

Pedestrian Paradise: Mayor Eric Adams announced his plans to fully fund the $400 million transformation of Fifth Avenue—from Bryant Park to Central Park—into a world-class, pedestrian-centered boulevard, subject to council approval. The project aims to boost economic growth, create jobs, and pay for itself within five years through increased property and sales tax revenue, marking the first major redesign of Fifth Avenue in 200 years. (Gothamist)

Bus Central: NYC DOT has proposed a new busway on 34th Street in Manhattan between Ninth and Third Avenues and plans to extend the northbound double bus lane on Madison Avenue from 42nd Street to 23rd Street, which would benefit 92,000 daily bus riders.

Traffic Management: There are fewer flights at Newark, more boats and trains to Rockaway, and Central Park's doing a delicate dance balancing roadway between pedestrians and bicycles.

Co-op Trouble: Rochdale Village, a large Mitchell-Lama co-op in Queens housing 25,000 people, is facing a major increase in monthly maintenance fees—at least 22%, and possibly up to 57%—due to mounting debts, unpaid bills, and rising costs. Residents worry they'll be priced out, while officials and advocates push for more state support and reforms to protect this and other similar affordable housing complexes. (Gothamist)

Strike Talk: New York's new budget just made it easier for striking workers to access unemployment benefits, cutting the extra waiting period from two weeks down to one. This change, which organized labor has pushed for years, could give a big boost to unions like the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council as they head into contract talks with city hotel owners. The budget also pays off the state's $6 billion unemployment debt, and weekly benefits will increase from $504 to $869 by October.

Business groups fought these changes, warning they'll make strikes more likely since employers foot the bill for unemployment insurance, but union leaders say the reforms will give workers real leverage at the bargaining table. New York and New Jersey are the only states where striking workers can collect unemployment. (Crain's)

Education: NYC is hiring 3,700 new teachers for class size reduction. See how many your school is getting and where mayoral candidates stand on this expensive mandate, projected to cost as much as $1.9 billion annually and potentially billions more to create new classroom space. Where that money will come from remains an open question the next mayor must answer, and based on candidate responses, only Brad Lander seems to have a plan.

NYC preschool offers again yielded waitlists in some neighborhoods and empty seats in others. (Chalkbeat)

People: Kathryn Wylde, 79, is retiring after 25 years as president of the Partnership for New York City, where she has been a key advocate for the city's business community and an influential advisor to mayors and governors. (Crain's, NYT)