The Bigger Apple: A Hot Primary Anticipated

Over the last six months, I sat down with nearly every serious Democrat* running for New York City mayor. As part of the New York Editorial Board, we asked tough questions about housing, budgets, public safety, immigration, and how they’d manage the country’s largest city, and spent an hour last week talking about our takeaways.

None of the candidates will excite conservatives—though Whitney Tilson comes close. One candidate didn’t show up: Former Governor Andrew Cuomo. He skipped the opportunity to explain how he’d govern differently this time. That choice speaks volumes. The rest offered insight into how they think and how they’d lead.

State Senator Zellnor Myrie outlined ambitious yet pragmatic plans to build a million units of housing and provide free afterschool. Brad Lander, the city’s comptroller, offered unmatched fluency in budgeting and capital planning. His platform is serious, disciplined, and structurally sound. Yet his low-key style doesn’t spark broad emotional enthusiasm, and his cross-endorsement with Mamdani makes one question his positioning as the pragmatic candidate.

And that matters. People tend to vote emotionally. Among the two frontrunners, Cuomo offers familiarity and a promise of stability. Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, the field’s most ideological candidate, offers moral clarity and a sense of purpose. His vision—universal public goods, free transit, housing as a right—is bold and inspiring to many. But his plans are thin, and his rhetoric tends to float above practical limits.

State Senator Jessica Ramos spoke movingly about government failure but endorsed Cuomo soon after, raising questions about conviction. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was steady but vague. Former Comptroller Scott Stringer was knowledgeable but felt backward-looking. Whitney Tilson diagnosed dysfunction but lacked credible plans.

Some campaigns treat City Hall as a platform for national messaging. But for all the tough, bold talk, cities also need to be managed: The next mayor will need to pass a budget, negotiate contracts, and restore trust. Emotions and the descending heat wave will likely influence this election, but I hope that as they consider their choices, the Democratic primary voters consider competence as well.

Looking to the general election, Eric Adams is trying to reboot. Republicans have offered Curtis Sliwa again. It’s not clear there will be a serious contender to the right, so it is likely that one of the above candidates will become mayor.

(*I was not present for the interview with Michael Blake )