The Bigger Apple: 54:46 Edition

Nearly two-thirds of New York’s Democratic voters say they are worse or no better off than they were last year. But they favor wildly different solutions.

In this week’s Emerson Poll simulation of a ranked-choice runoff, Socialist Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani loses by a mere eight percentage points to former Governor Andrew Cuomo — barely outside the margin for error — after Comptroller Brad Lander is eliminated.

Mamdani energizes young progressives with appealing promises—free public transit, citywide rent freezes, public housing bigger than NYCHA—that are bold but unrealistic. Cuomo offers extensive governing experience that comes with ethical baggage, including harassment allegations and questions about transparency during COVID-19. When it comes down to it, voters seem to narrowly favor the latter.

New York’s persistent public safety problems, soaring rents, underperforming schools, and aging infrastructure demand more than bold promises. New York needs a mayor also capable of delivering pragmatic solutions without the drama.

Chicago’s recent experience under Mayor Brandon Johnson is instructive. Elected with ambitious progressive policies, Johnson’s administration soon faltered. Mismanagement of basic city functions like budgets and public safety led to a collapse in public trust, reflected by his 14% approval rating after just two years. Those are the consequences of electing leaders who are strong on vision but short on execution, as Ben Krauss points out in Slow Boring.

New York has experienced similar contrasts in leadership, from the disciplined management of the Bloomberg years to the drift and crisis under Mayor Adams. Today’s leading candidates embody these tensions. Mamdani’s proposals resonate emotionally but lack practical feasibility, especially considering the city’s limited authority and uncertainty around budget. Cuomo has proven he can manage political complexity but risks perpetuating dysfunction through polarizing leadership and unresolved controversies.

The contest is far from over, and the more time I spend listening to the candidates, the clearer it becomes that this moment requires practical competence, clear accountability, and realistic plans. Neither frontrunner promises the full package, which is why the rest of the field — including the two comptrollers, Lander and Stringer — still deserve a hard look.

New York’s challenges are immediate and substantial. Ambitious promises alone won’t suffice.