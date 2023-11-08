The Biden Administration Is Hiding the Real Scale of the Migrant Crisis

US Customs and Border Protection logged a record 269,735 migrants encountered in September.

That figure came on the heels of a record-breaking fiscal year, in which CBP reported nearly 2.5 million migrant encounters.

The numbers could have been much higher if not for the introduction of an app, CBP One, allowing unauthorized migrants to schedule their arrivals before claiming asylum, and new parole programs.

(Parole, in the immigration context, refers to an exception in the law that lets some noncitizens who would otherwise be ineligible for such protections work and live in the United States without fear of deportation.)

Today, thanks to Freedom of Information Act requests filed by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) and inquiries initiated by the House’s Homeland Security Committee, we know that these programs started earlier than the Biden administration admitted and that they involve many more migrants and countries, including terrorism hotbeds, than it has revealed.

Dave Seminara is a writer, former diplomat, and author of Mad Travelers: A Tale of Wanderlust, Greed & the Quest to Reach the Ends of the Earth. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by David Peinado Romero/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images