The Absurdity of New York City’s Pied-à-Terre Tax

Zohran Mamdani has wasted an opportunity to address the city’s real long-term fiscal problems.

New York City’s new pied-à-terre tax provokes strong opinions. Supporters argue that the nation’s first tax on luxury second homes will help balance the city’s budget and improve “a fundamentally unfair system” that “hurts working New Yorkers,” as Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put it. Opponents warn that the tax will alienate the rich people who power the city’s economy. Some homeowners fear that the new tax treats them as “guilty until proven resident.”

But Mamdani’s backers and detractors alike are missing the bigger picture. The new tax was created because the city has been spending more than it takes in. That problem has not gone away. Neither has the dysfunctional property-tax system that made the tax so enticing in the first place. New York’s political class would do well to focus on solving these long-term financial challenges before they metastasize into a crisis. By spending political capital on a controversial but largely symbolic policy change, Mamdani has made that task even more difficult.

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Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.