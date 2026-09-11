The 2026 Socialist Agenda Features ‘Fat Genocide’ And Abolishing The Family

The Chicago meeting was a radical mix of wild policies and self-destructive ideology.

Over Labor Day weekend, X caught fire with clips from the 2026 Socialism conference, hosted by the radical-Left Haymarket Books in Chicago. More than 3,000 socialists descended on Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in the South Loop to participate in the four-day event featuring radical activists and authors such as Angela Davis, Sophie Lewis, and Hasan Piker.

City Journal’s Stu Smith has highlighted some of the conference’s most controversial livestreamed moments: a Health Fascism panel that described GLP-1s as a “fat genocide” and being “dysgenic” as aspirational; abortion activists presenting Piker with a “Satan’s School of Gay Communism” hat; Weather Underground alumni Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn in attendance; and professors from Columbia, CUNY, NYU, and the University of Illinois, Chicago promoting radical activism.

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Aidan Grogan is an associate editor at the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal, a senior contributor with Young Voices, and a history Ph.D. candidate at Liberty University. Stu Smith is an investigative analyst at City Journal, a publication of the Manhattan Institute.