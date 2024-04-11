View all Articles
Commentary By Seth Barron

Thanks to Liberal Pols, New York’s Apartments Are Quickly Falling Apart

Cities New York, New York City, Housing
New York Post April 11th, 2024

New York City has some amazing real-estate bargains — as long as you don’t look too closely. For instance, a 25-unit apartment building is listed for sale on 135th Street in Harlem. The structure, containing recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, is located near City College and major subway lines.

You can buy the entire building for $2 million.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to own 25 apartments and just one will do, you can buy a single apartment on the same block.

That one unit, a co-op, will set you back half a million.

Why such a discrepancy in the pricing of these two properties? It’s not that you get a discount for buying in bulk. The answer is that 24 of the 25 units in the $2 million building are rent-regulated.

And that means that, under a 2019 New York state law, the current rent is essentially fixed, forever. Aside from a small yearly increase set by a politically controlled municipal board — which can be as low as zero — the building owner will have no power to raise rents, even after the current tenants die or move out.

______________________

Seth Barron is managing editor of The American Mind. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

1 Minute Read

