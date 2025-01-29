Testimony Before the House Local Government Committee

Judge Glock testified in a hearing before the House Local Government Committee.

Thank you Madame Chair and members of the committee.

My name is Judge Glock and I am a former visiting professor of economics and the director of research at the Manhattan Institute. I am here today to testify in support of HB 1438. Any opinions and views expressed are my own.

If there are any two things that inhibit building they are delay and uncertainty. This bill limits both.

Studies have shown that delays in approvals are one of the most important factors reducing homebuilding and can add substantially to the cost of a home.[1] Private review and permitting of building plans to speed approval is not a hypothetical reform at this point in time. For years many cities across the country have allowed developers to hire inspectors and plan reviewers to certify compliance with applicable codes. In more recent years, several states such as Tennessee, Texas, and Florida have expanded independent inspection and permitting across the state and provided developers options to use private providers to approve compliance as long as the providers meet certain basic requirements around certification.[2] These bills have typically passed with large, bipartisan majorities.[3]

Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.