Suddenly, the Tory Party Is Once Again Run by a Progressive Elite Whose Views on Immigration Fail to Reflect Public Concerns

And so it begins. Just two weeks after getting his feet under his new desk at the Home Office, James Cleverly has begun gently but firmly chucking what were once key ambitions of the Government's immigration policy into the wastepaper basket.

He has told interviewers he is 'frustrated' by the Press and political class's 'fixation' with his predecessor Suella Braverman's plan to send migrants to Rwanda for processing.

Furthermore, Cleverly — who is said to have privately described the Rwanda project as 'bats***' — also publicly insisted it was 'not the be all and end all' of what passes as the Government's strategy to 'stop the boats'.

And all this in a month that has seen the figure for net migration in 2022 revised up to a record 745,000.

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London and an adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by georgeclerk/iStock