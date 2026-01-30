Stop Thinking Like It’s 2003 — Toppling Iran’s Mullahs Does Not Risk Mistakes of Iraq War

Almost 20 years ago, in 2007, the Iranian Revolutionary Government kidnapped 15 members of the British Royal Navy and other British Marine personnel. The Iranians claimed that the British vessel had strayed from Iraqi waters into Iranian territorial waters.

And so for almost two weeks the Iranians used the captured Brits as pawns, paraded them on their nightly TV shows, and forced the captives as well as the British government into a grovelling, humiliating apology. Eventually the captured Brits were returned home with some humiliating goody-bags.

I suspect that the story will be different today if the Iranian navy attempts to capture any American vessels. If they try that in the days to come they should expect a very different sort of outcome.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

___________________

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP via Getty Images