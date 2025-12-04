Somalis in Minnesota: Can Cultures Adapt?

Good morning:

The recent City Journal investigation by Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo exposed a web of massive fraud schemes involving Minnesota’s Somali community that has stolen billions of dollars in taxpayer money. But this is more than a mere local news story.

According to Thorpe and Rufo’s law enforcement sources, millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia and are under the control of the terror group Al-Shabaab. As one of their confidential sources put it: “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

Thorpe and Rufo’s work was featured in the New York Times and CBS News. It was highlighted by President Trump on social media, discussed on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, and featured in the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Part of the investigation’s staying power is in how it busts the left-wing myth that mass immigration, antiracism, and the welfare state are a benign or even benevolent combination in American society. Instead, Christopher Rufo writes in a follow-up article for City Journal, the scope and scale of fraud in the Somali community are forcing devoted liberals to question “the welfare state’s compatibility with mass migration.”

Somalis are not the first immigrant group to arrive in the United States and clash with American culture, writes Jason L. Riley in the Wall Street Journal. It is not an ugly stereotype to acknowledge that crime ran rampant through Jewish and Italian neighborhoods in the early 1900s; that alcoholism was common among Irish immigrants; that prostitution and gambling plagued Chinese migrants during the Gold Rush. The bright side is that cultures can adapt—but only if policymakers are unafraid of noticing these cultural differences.

In other news, Jesse Arm and Matthew Knee released a new national poll about today’s Republican Party and the MAGA coalition. There is a definite cleavage between the “core Republicans” and the “new entrant Republicans,” who entered the coalition assembled by President Trump. They find that the GOP is broader than ever before, but harder to manage as well.

In the New York Times, Nicole Gelinas writes about how New York Governor Kathy Hochul can serve as a check on the incoming NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani. “Mr. Mamdani seems to think the historic nature of his victory allows him to steamroll state government,” Gelinas writes. “But he will face political and legal barriers if he tries to treat Albany as a mere inconvenience.” One policy area where Mamdani has less authority than he suggests is in making all city buses fare-free. Instead, the state-funded transit authority determines bus fares.

In addition, Shawn Regan and Matthew E. Kahn write in City Journal that a large body of research shows that fare-free transit creates more problems than it solves. Apparently successful small-city experiments, as in Iowa City, cannot be replicated in a massive system, such as that in Gotham. Mamdani should focus on faster, more reliable buses, not free ones.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director