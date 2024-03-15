Solution to Subway Mayhem Is Simple — Don’t Send in National Guard, Enforce Farebeating!

Thursday’s self-defense shooting upon a rush-hour Brooklyn A train is emblematic of everything Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams are doing wrong on subway violence.

Hochul’s “send in the troops” strategy failed to stop the carnage, and so will Adams’s insistence that we need more laws. What we need is for someone — anyone — to manage New York City.

The chaos started in a familiar way. An aggressive 36-year-old man, Dajuan Robinson, got on the train with an angry agenda. He targeted a seated rider (we’ve all sat there, hoping we won’t be the rider singled out), making hate-based comments. “F–k your kind! he screamed. He began making direct threats, and slammed his arm against the pole: “I’ll beat you up!”

The threatened man, 32-year-old Younece Obuad, gets up to defend himself. The older man moves at him, and Obuad has no choice but to engage, but is overpowered. A woman apparently stabs Robinson, to get him off Obuad.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images