Socialists Have a Larger Presence on Chicago’s City Council Than on That of Any Other Large American City – City Journal

In 2015, a socialist won election to the Chicago City Council for the first time since the Black Sox threw the World Series 96 years earlier.

In the decade since, Chicago’s far-left radicals have entered the political mainstream with the institutional backing of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). A small but growing minority on the city council, socialists enjoy the sympathy of Mayor Brandon Johnson and a national political wind at their backs, with candidates of their persuasion winning prominent races—including, most notably, the mayor’s office in New York City. In Chicago, resurgent socialists and their like-minded allies are building a new political machine to steer the city toward collectivism and away from the more pragmatic Democratic governance that long marked its politics. They openly endorse revolutionary Marxism, including municipal takeovers of private enterprise and “the total abolition of the capitalist system.”

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Aidan Grogan, is an associate editor at City Journal. This piece was originally published in City Journal