Socialist ‘Red Rabbits’ Are Training for National Uprising Against Cops

Thank you for signing up!

Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

As its national influence has risen, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has simultaneously grown more extreme. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the group’s “Red Rabbits” initiative.

The Red Rabbits Security Commission, a subgroup within the DSA focused on “community defense” efforts, is, according to its authorizing resolution, preparing for a “national uprising against federal agents and police brutality.”

In practice, that means training cadres in tactics like armed and unarmed self-defense, blocking intersections, and fighting “fascists” with umbrellas.

A recent panel offered an unprecedented window into what the project looks like. Organizers from Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Tucson, Austin, and Portland compared notes.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Stu Smith is an investigative analyst with City Journal. This piece is adapted from City Journal.