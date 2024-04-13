Schools Are Teaching Kids to ‘Feel’ Antisemitic

As campus antisemitism mounted over the past decade, we tragically misdiagnosed the problem — and therefore massively misaligned the treatment.

Government, civil society, and Jewish groups have interpreted antisemitism as a problem of improper emotion: too much hate.

And so policies and programs have focused on promoting empathy for Jews’ past and current injuries — most especially the Holocaust — while providing a dose of John Lennon-style universal love.

But despite growing investment in this approach, campus harassment and deadly synagogue attacks grew and grew.

And since Hamas’ assault on Israel on Oct. 7, antisemitism has skyrocketed—particularly in academic settings and in the violent demonstrations they spew forth.

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Nikada/Getty Images