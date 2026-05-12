School Choice Is a Winning Issue for Republicans

Even Kathy Hochul opts in to Trump’s tax credit. Pandering to the unions is a losing approach.

Republican candidates looking for an issue in November with broad bipartisan support might consider talking up school choice. To paraphrase President Trump, what do they have to lose?

The poor quality of our K-12 system, particularly in large urban districts, is a perennial voter concern. Yes, good public schools exist, but they tend to be in communities where only the better-off can afford to live. Affluent families who don’t like their local options use private schools or relocate, while poorer families are relegated to schools where most children can’t read or do math at grade level.

Democrats and their teacher-union confederates have been calling the shots on education policy for decades, and they’ve chosen to perpetuate a system that everyone knows disproportionately harms underprivileged minorities. Republicans haven’t spent nearly enough time talking about this, but now’s their chance.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.