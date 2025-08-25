Scheming Politicians Made Utilities Their Energy Bagmen— and We’re All Paying the Price

Don’t miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Electric utility bills have exploded in New York: As of May, the average monthly residential rate had jumped 13% over the previous year, and a whopping 54% since May 2019.

Headline-hungry politicians have found the culprit: the utility companies.

Press releases excoriate greedy executives and their heartless shareholders: Why, these rascals even installed special machines in our homes to decide how much to charge us!

It turns out, though, that Albany pols aren’t just using the utilities as a fall guy for their political theater.

They’ve also pressed them into service as state government’s bagmen, collecting for various climate programs that we’d otherwise recognize as tax hikes.

The black cables go back to the electric company, but the trail of green leads straight to the state Capitol.

Decades ago, monthly electricity bills were based on your usage and two added factors.

