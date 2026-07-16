Sacked Tufts Professor Was Funded by Mellon Foundation

Academia is not known for self-correction, so it was something of a surprise when the New York Times reported last week that Tufts University seems to have dismissed a tenured professor, following allegations of research fraud.

Kerri Greenidge, until recently an associate professor of race, colonialism, and diaspora studies at the university, has authored several highly-acclaimed books including The Grimkes, a work of history about abolitionist activists which was named one of the best 10 books of 2022 by Publishers Weekly. Yet, after several historians pointed out what appear to be outright fabrications in The Grimkes, the book is no longer on its publisher’s website, and the American Historical Association has removed Greenidge’s name from its Joan Kelly Memorial Prize webpage. Tufts, meanwhile, has scrubbed its website of articles referencing Greenidge.

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John D. Sailer is senior fellow and director of higher education policy at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on X here.