Restoring Psychological Nuance to Gender Medicine

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Detransitioners’ stories challenge the activist premises that have shaped contemporary youth gender medicine.

The conceptual foundations of youth gender medicine embrace several contentious assumptions about the nature of gender dysphoria and cross-sex identification. A recent paper in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy, however, provides an important clinical corrective to some of the dominant cultural narratives surrounding “gender diversity.”

As the authors point out, clinical practice for trans-identified youth is often shaped by activist-driven assumptions that can overshadow—and flatten—the clinical complexity of individual patients. As recent malpractice suits lay bare, these ideological tenets can override nuance and stated guardrails, with potentially lifelong consequences for patients.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Reality's Last Stand

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Joseph Figliolia is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.