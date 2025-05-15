Remote Work Can Be Good for Families, Cities, and Even the Planet

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Life imposes trade-offs between work and family. Working from home makes those easier.

I was an early and enthusiastic adopter of the work-from-home lifestyle.

In 2012, my wife and I were living in a tiny one-bedroom in New York City, but we’d reached the time in our lives when we wanted to start having kids. The solution was to move to Northern Virginia, where a single-family home was in reach if we went deep enough into Fairfax County. I could work from home entirely, and we could both still access our employers’ D.C. offices. The ensuing years saw my wife increasingly work from home as well. Ultimately, we returned to our natural habitat—the Midwest—to work fully remotely, with three kids in tow.

As everyone knows, life imposes some tough trade-offs between work and one’s personal business, especially one’s family responsibilities. Working from home has made those trade-offs a lot easier, for me and many others.

Robert VerBruggen is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

