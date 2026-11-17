As Democrats sweep back into power, too many of them are looking to take aim at America's most successful businesses. One likely target of their evident ire is Elon Musk, the inventor and entrepreneur who spent nearly half a billion futile dollars supporting Republican candidates, especially in Texas, during the midterm election: so much for any close connection between wealth and political power.

Before the election, that lesson was not apparent to former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, who had unwisely suggested that the federal government defang the trillionaire by nationalizing SpaceX and Starlink. The putative reason for this daring maneuver is to strip Musk of his supposed excessive political power - even as all his spending did naught to help Republican candidates.

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Richard A. Epstein is a Manhattan Institute visiting scholar and one of America’s most prolific legal thinkers. Tyler Durden is a pseudonym of a group of editors who collectively write the news portion of the site at ZeroHedge. This piece originally appeared in City Journal.